‘Dishonest Reporter’ Jim Acosta Announces Departure From CNN After Being Placed On Graveyard Slot

Jim Acosta, Senior White House Correspondent for CNN, speaks on camera after US President Donald Trump held an event about the passage of tax reform legislation on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, December 20, 2017. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:55 AM – Tuesday, January 28, 2025

CNN anchor Jim Acosta announced that he is leaving the tanking news network after being kicked out of his primetime slot, throwing one final shot at President Donald Trump before departing.

According to reports, Acosta was offered the midnight ET slot. However, rather than accepting what many in the media industry view as a major demotion, he chose to walk away instead.

“You may have seen some reports about me and this show and after giving all of this some careful consideration, and weighing an alternative time slot CNN offered me, I have decided to move on,” Acosta stated on Tuesday.

“I have always believed it’s the job of the press to hold power to account. I have always tried to do that here at CNN,” he continued. “I plan on doing all of that in the future. One final message – don’t give into the lies. Don’t give into the fear. Hold onto the truth, and to hope. Even if you have to get out your phone, record that message. I will not give into the lies. I will not give into the fear. Post it on your social media, so people can hear from you, too.”

Meanwhile, perplexed social media users chimed in, responding to the announcement and Acosta’s “it’s the job of the press to hold power to account” comment. Many users highlighted how his now-former network is known to never hold Democrat leadership accountable for their wrongdoings — instead making excuses and presenting far-fetched explanations downplaying their misdeeds.

Acosta’s decision to depart from the network came as the failing network most recently laid off around 210 employees, offering Acosta the midnight slot and replacing his programming with “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown.”

Throughout his final monologue, Acosta also referenced his time as a White House correspondent during Trump’s first term.

“People often ask me if the highlight of my career at CNN was at the White House, covering Donald Trump. Actually, no. That moment came here,” Acosta stated, showcasing a photo of him questioning dictator Raul Castro in 2016.

“As the son of a Cuban refugee, I took home this lesson. It is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant,” Acosta added.

Acosta’s beef with President Trump reportedly stems from an incident during a press conference in 2018. Acosta had refused to relinquish his microphone and then made physical contact with a female aide while attempting to continue questioning Trump — despite his allotted questioning time being over.

Following the incident, the White House worked to take away Acosta’s press pass due to his unprofessional behavior.

Soon after, Trump heard the news regarding Acosta’s departure from the network, characterizing him as “a major sleazebag.”

“Wow, really good news! Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, ‘Death Valley,’ because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!). Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

