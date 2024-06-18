Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Returns Key To New York City

New York Mayor Eric Adams (R) presents Sean “Diddy” Combs with the keys to the city in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

4:27 PM – Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has returned his key to New York City following a request from Mayor Eric Adams.

This came in response to a video showing the disgraced music mogul attacking his girlfriend at the time, R&B singer Cassie.

Adams (D-N.Y.) sent letters to Combs’s offices in New York and California earlier this month, requesting the key to be sent back to City Hall.

The mayor condemned Combs’s actions, saying he is deeply disturbed by the attack.

“Like many people, I was deeply disturbed by recent footage of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting his then partner,” Adams said in a letter. “I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration.”

“The Key to the City of New York is presented to individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers,” Adams added. “After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key,” he concluded. “I have accepted their recommendation and am requesting that Mr. Combs immediately return his Key to the City. The city record will be updated to reflect our decision.”

City officials confirmed that the key was returned last week.

Combs received his key to New York City in September 2023.

