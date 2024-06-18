Jim Jordan Threatens To Subpoena N.Y. Attorney General In Relation To Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo 

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). (Photo by ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:26 PM – Tuesday, June 18, 2024

In order to obtain information regarding a senior prosecutor in the Manhattan “hush money” trial of former President Donald Trump, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is now threatening to subpoena Attorney General Letitia James.

Jordan requested information regarding Matthew Colangelo, a former employee of hers who gave the opening remarks in Trump’s New York trial while working for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, in a letter to James last month.

Jordan has written to every employer that Colangelo has had recently. These include the Justice Department, James’s office, and the office of Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Colangelo was on more than one prosecution team investigating Trump’s companies or the charity they were connected to.

“Mr. Colangelo’s recent employment history demonstrates his obsession with investigating a person [Trump] rather than prosecuting a crime,” Jordan wrote back in May.

The letter on Tuesday requests the same collection of records pertaining to Colangelo’s employment. It also states that, in the event that James misses the deadline of July 2nd, 2024, “the Committee is prepared to resort to compulsory process to obtain compliance with our requests.”

Colangelo and Bragg are scheduled to speak before the House Judiciary Committee on July 12th.

After being found guilty on all 34 counts brought by the prosecution over his alleged business record tampering before the 2016 election, Trump is scheduled to be sentenced the day before.

“It will be the first time Congress has heard from any of the officials responsible for prosecuting Trump,” The Hill reported.

The majority of records regarding Colangelo’s tenure in James’s office, including all of his correspondence with members of the Trump Organization or any affiliated organizations, are sought in the request.

Colangelo was previously a member of the team that sued Trump’s charity organization in 2018 while he was employed by the New York Attorney General’s office. The lawsuit alleged that the group was misusing funds.

Additionally, he participated in the office’s investigation into the Trump Organization itself towards the end of the Trump administration. James’s fraud lawsuit, which this year resulted in a $450 million fine for Trump, was based on that investigation.

Two years after leaving James’s office to take a senior position at the Justice Department, Colangelo returned to New York to work with Bragg’s team.

Trump has vowed to appeal the so-called “hush money” verdict after being found guilty.

“They are in total conjunction with the White House and the DOJ, you understand,” Trump said after the verdict. “This was all done by Biden and his people… This is done by Washington, and nobody’s ever seen anything like it.”

