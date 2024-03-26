Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged ‘Drug Mule’ Arrested As Federal Agents Intercept Rap Star’s Private Plane In Miami

Sean “Diddy” Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

3:40 PM -Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Rapper P. Diddy’s alleged “drug mule” was arrested at a Miami airport after federal agents raided the rap stars Florida and California homes.

25-year-old Brendon Paul was arrested Monday at Opa Locka Airport after Federal agents were able to intercept Diddy’s plane.

Paul was booked on one count of possession of suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy, according to TMZ. He is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on two $2,500 bonds.

TMZ also said that Diddy was spotted at the same airport at 3pm on Monday talking on his phone and pacing. He has not been arrested or questioned by federal authorities at this point in time.

According to paperwork viewed by TMZ, the drugs were found inside Paul’s travel bags. He was then arrested after they tested the suspected narcotics.

However, he has since been bailed out of jail.

Meanwhile, Paul was named as a mule in Rodney Jones’ complaint against the rap star, whose real name is Sean Combs.

Jones claimed in the lawsuit that he “personally witnessed” Paul “acquire and distribute” drugs to Combs and his entourage, and intended to transport drugs in baggage on flights.

“Members of the enterprise and their associates procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms, by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA,” he wrote.

“Mr. Jones personally witnessed… Brendan transport firearms to and from nightclubs, strip clubs, and other venues for Mr. Combs on his person in Miami, Florida.”

“Mr. Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs distribute firearms out of his bedroom closet to individuals that Mr. Jones knew to be members of local gangs.”

Diddy’s whereabouts have been a mystery after his private jet was located on the Island of Antigua in the Caribbean.

According to Rolling Stone, at least four people have been interviewed by agents regarding the sex trafficking accusations against Combs.

