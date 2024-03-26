Musk Announces All Teslas Will Be Equipped With Full Self-Driving Tech Demo

Tesla Issues Recall On 2 Million Of Its Vehicles In The U.S. Due To Autopilot Issue AUSTIN, TEXAS – DECEMBER 13: A Tesla dealership is seen on December 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the US after a near two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found a defect in the Autopilot system. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:50 PM – Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Elon Musk has now called on his car manufacturing employees to install the premium driver assistance system into every Tesla vehicle from this point forward in order to show drivers a demonstration of the technology.

“It’s unclear if customers will be forced to pay for the service, but Mr. Musk did announce Monday that all capable Teslas will receive one free month of access to Full Self-Driving,” The Washington Times reported.

According to reports, Musk has put in place a “hard requirement,” requiring prospective Tesla customers to see a demonstration of the company’s “full self-driving” technology prior to receiving their vehicle.

Musk’s announcement is the most recent indication of Tesla’s long-term commitment to its semi-autonomous driving software, which has garnered positive feedback from customers but is still under close examination by federal regulators who have raised concerns regarding its promotion and possible threat to public safety.

“Going forward, it is mandatory in North America to install and activate FSD V12.3.1 and take customers on a short test ride before handing over the car,” Musk said. “Almost no one actually realizes how well (supervised) FSD actually works. I know this will slow down the delivery process, but it is nonetheless a hard requirement.”

Tesla sells “Full Self-Driving” as an add-on for its vehicles, and the software is said to be available for $12,000 at purchase or for a $199 monthly subscription.

Musk reiterated that “all U.S. cars that are capable of FSD will be enabled for a one-month trial this week” in a different X (Twitter) post on Monday night.

Both Autopilot and Full Self-Driving “are intended for use with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment,” according to a statement from Tesla on its website.

Meanwhile, concerns regarding the software and its possible connection to fatal crashes have been voiced by federal regulators on numerous occasions.

Nearly all of Tesla’s U.S.-sold vehicles received an over-the-air software update in December that included “additional controls and alerts” to encourage drivers to pay attention when using Autopilot.

At the time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that, as part of an ongoing investigation, it had probed 956 crashes in which Autopilot was purportedly involved.

“In certain circumstances, when Autosteer is engaged and the driver does not maintain responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene as necessary or fails to recognize when Autosteer is canceled or not engaged, there may be an increased risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said in a release.

Tesla has stated that the Autopilot as well as the Full Self-Driving are safe when “properly used.”

