SCOTUS Rejects 14th Amendment Challenge To Disqualify Trump In 2024

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

6:04 PM – Monday, October 2, 2023

The Supreme Court declined to take up a case that challenged former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to run for the White House in 2024.

The case was brought by John Anthony Castro, an unpopular candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, who claimed that Trump should be disqualified from running, pointing to his alleged role in the January 6th, 2021, breach on the U.S. Capitol.

In his lawsuit, Castro cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars any person from holding federal or state office who took an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States” and then went on to blame Trump, claiming he “engaged in [an] insurrection or rebellion against the same… given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

A federal judge dismissed Castro’s lawsuit, finding that he lacked the legal right to bring the challenge, and prompting him to appeal to both the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court.

Castro is not considered a serious contender for the 2024 GOP nomination. He had never met the requirements to participate in any of the GOP debates.

In addition to Castro’s cases, at least two other lawsuits are underway against Trump under the 14th Amendment.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a lawsuit in Colorado on behalf of a group of voters there, and similar lawsuits are ongoing in states like Minnesota and Michigan.

Legal experts have been split as to whether the 14th Amendment can be applied to Trump over his role in the Jan. 6th, 2021, Capitol breach.

Trump firmly denies any allegations of wrongdoing.

He has publicly labeled the legal push as “another ‘trick’ being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists.”

