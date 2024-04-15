SCOTUS Denies MyPillow CEO Lindell’s Appeal Over 2022 Phone Seizure

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting on February 24, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

12:27 PM – Monday, April 15, 2024

The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over his claim that the government violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights while seizing his cell phone.

Lindell’s case was one of several denials issued by the court on Monday.

The ruling comes nearly two years after prosecutors had his cell phone seized. Lindell has been under investigation over the suspicion of sharing sensitive information regarding Colorado voting machines during the 2020 election.

The MyPillow founder first challenged the seizure in 2022 but it has since been under appeal.

In the appellate decision to deny Lindell’s challenge last September U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph Erickson wrote, “Lindell’s irritation as to where and how the government took possession of his cell phone does not give rise to a constitutional claim, let alone a showing of a callous disregard for his constitutional rights.”

The investigation is centered around Mesa County, Colorado clerk Tina Peters. Peters was indicted in March 2022 on seven felony charges and three misdemeanors over her efforts to uncover evidence of election fraud.

Her trial isn’t scheduled to begin until July 29th.

