Anti-Israel Activists Block Highways Near O’Hare Airport, Golden Gate Bridge

Heavy traffic is seen at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, April 15, 2024. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals Monday morning, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation’s busiest airports and causing headaches for travelers. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:52 AM – Monday, April 15, 2024

Anti-Israel protesters blocked roads for drivers trying to reach Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and for those attempting to cross San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

Videos on social media showed protesters sitting in the middle of Interstate 190 with their arms interlocked using long tubes to stop cars from being able to drive into the Chicago airport.

Protesters were holding signs that read “Free Palestine” and “Stop Genocide.”

The activists blocking the access caused travelers flying out of the airport to grab their luggage and run to the airport, as seen in videos.

However, organizers of the protest claim that the purpose of the protests was to send a message to Boeing, because the company sells weapons to Israel.

“On this Tax Day, when millions are paying taxes which fund the ongoing U.S. and Israeli bombardment of Gaza, protestors seek to take dramatic action,” the group Chicago Dissenters wrote in an Instagram post. “O’Hare International Airport is one of the largest in the country, and there will be NO business as usual while Palestinians suffer at the hands of American funded bombing by Israel.”

According to Chicago officials, by 9:30 am they said the highway had reopened, allowing traffic flow to resume with “substantial” delays.

Travelers flying out of O’Hare airport were warned to “allow for extra time if traveling to the airport.”

O’Hare International Airport is considered one of the busiest airports in the world, which hosts close to 83 million per year.

In San Francisco, anti-Israel protesters blocked all northbound and southbound lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge, calling for the U.S. to stop supporting Israel in their war with Hamas.

Videos showed protesters unveiling a giant banner that said, “Stop the world for Gaza.”

“Expect delays and use alternate routes,” the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted on X.

Additionally, protesters shut down Interstate 880 in Oakland, California, before 7a.m. PST.

Local authorities in riot gear responded to the scene to clear out the protesters.

