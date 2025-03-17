Schumer Book Tour Postponed For ‘Security Reasons’ After Voting In Favor Of GOP Backed Spending Bill

Demonstrators take part in a “March to Stop the Cuts” protest in New York on March 15, 2025. (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has postponed his book tour for “security reasons” after facing backlash for voting in favor of the Republican spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

The planned stops for Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning,” which is set to be released on Tuesday, have been postponed amid expected protests stemming from Schumer’s vote to advance the GOP backed spending bill.

“In an urgent and personal new book… Chuck Schumer sheds light on the Jewish American experience and sounds the alarm about the troubling resurgence of antisemitism. When it comes to the history of the Jewish people, there is a national and global crisis of misunderstanding,” his new book’s description states.

Additionally, some suspect that Schumer could also fear repercussions coming from Democrat pro-Palestine activists– in relation to his new anti-Semitism book.

Nevertheless, though Schumer has maintained that he is pro-Israel, he has also previously voiced opposition to the war-time decisions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s retaliatory efforts in their ongoing conflict with Islamist terrorist groups, like Hamas and Hezbollah.

“[I]f Prime Minister Netanyahu’s current coalition remains in power after the war begins to wind down . . . then the United States will have no choice but to play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy,” Schumer stated in 2024. “As everyone knows, I have serious disagreements with the way Benjamin Netanyahu has conducted these policies.”

President Donald Trump previously made remarks referencing Schumer and his criticisms.

“Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned. He’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian,” Trump said, suggesting that the New York lawmaker has become too critical of Israel.

“Sen. Schumer’s book tour events during the week of March 17 are being postponed for security reasons. We will work to reschedule this event at a later date,” the page for the planned events read.

As the Democrat Party reaches all time low favorability ratings, a petition of Democrats who plan to withhold party donations until Schumer steps down as the Democrat Senate leader has been signed nearly 25,000 times.

The continuing resolution (CR) bill, which was voted on by the Senate last Friday, required 60 votes to pass — in which nine Democrats voted in favor of passing the bill, led by Schumer.

Schumer has since defended the bill, stating that although “as bad as the CR was,” a “government shutdown would be far worse.”

“A government shutdown gives Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE almost complete power as to what to close down because they can decide what is an essential service. If they determine that SNAP kids shouldn’t get food is not essential, they can just cut it out summarily they could fire half the workers in the federal government. It would have been a far worse consequence,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been teeing off on Schumer, with CNN’s Van Jones stating that he has “never seen this level of volcanic anger at a Democrat, ever,” stemming from Schumer’s decision.

LGBTQ activist Charlotte Clymer responded, writing: “Mr. Schumer just announced he’s postponing his book tour for ‘security reasons’ in the midst of planned protests this week over his caving to Trump and Musk. Sounds like he didn’t want to face the music. This isn’t leadership.”

“Chuck Schumer was scheduled to discuss his book on antisemitism with Ritchie Torres tmrw, at a $45 ticketed event that wouldn’t be recorded and where all audience questions would be pre-screened. Now they’re postponing it, and all his other book events, for security reasons,” added writer David Klion.

Additionally, President Donald Trump praised Schumer for “doing the right thing” by voting for the spending bill.

“Really good and smart move by Senator Schumer. This could lead to something big for the USA, a whole new direction and beginning,” he added.

GOP Representative Thomas Massie (R-K.Y.), previously criticized by Trump for opposing the spending bill, predicted that Schumer would ultimately cave despite initially signaling resistance, as Massie argued the bill represents a “continuation of the Biden-Schumer-Johnson 2024 spending agenda.”

“As I predicted 3 days ago, senate democrats carried this across the finish line because it’s basically a continuation of the Schumer-Biden-Johnson 2024 omnibus. 10 senate democrats voted yes and 1 senate republican voted no (Rand Paul!)” Massie wrote, including a video explaining the CR does not include federal spending cuts despite the waste, fraud, and abuse found by the Department of Government Efficiency.

“The first excuse (to avoid spending cuts) was, wait till after the election. The second excuse was, wait until everybody is sworn in, and now the excuse for doing a CR is ‘oh we don’t have time. We don’t have time to do the right thing. We don’t want the fight now, we’ll do a fight in September of 2025,’” Massie stated in an X video posted last Tuesday.

“I don’t see the fight coming. I hope there is a fight to cut spending, I just don’t see it, and we’re our own worst enemy here in the Republican Party,” he added, going on to question why the waste found by DOGE is still being funded in the CR.

“We should also lock in the DOGE cuts. Why are we going to fund all of the waste, fraud and abuse that DOGE found? Why are we going to cut-copy-paste that budget? I thought we were going to get rid of that stuff.”

