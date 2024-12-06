Schiff Resigns From House Early Ahead Of Senate Swearing-In Next Week

US Senator-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA) looks on during a photo opportunity as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, welcomes newly-elected Democratic senators in his office at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 12, 2024. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:00 PM – Friday, December 6, 2024

Senator-elect Adam Schiff announced he will be resigning from the House of Representatives early on Friday and will be sworn in to his Senate seat on Monday.

Schiff (D-Calif.) alerted the House on Friday that he would be leaving the lower chamber effective Sunday and confirmed to the Washington Examiner that he will be sworn in on Monday. This comes less than a month before the 119th Congress begins on January 3, 2025.

The incoming senator thanked his constituents in a video after casting his last vote on Friday on the House floor.

“I’m so grateful for the opinions you shared with me, the values you shared with me, the legislative ideas, how you made it possible for me to be effective in being your voice,” Schiff said.

Additionally, Schiff added that he’s met with many Republican and Democrat senators ahead of his transition to the upper chamber and is optimistic about the “real culture there of finding common ground.”

Meanwhile, the outgoing congressman ends his 24-year tenure in the House with a reputation as a chief antagonist to President-elect Donald Trump.

When Republicans took control of the House, then-Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) stripped Schiff from his Intelligence Committee assignment, arguing he had misused intelligence for political purposes.

In June 2023, Republicans voted to censure the California Democrat, and McCarthy delivered a public reprimand that said Schiff misled the public during congressional investigations into the Trump’s so-called campaign’s ties to Russia.

Schiff led the charge of the now proven false Russia collusion hoax during the 2016 election cycle.

This year, Trump referred to Schiff as “an enemy from within,” sparking speculation that President Joe Biden may issue preemptive pardons for Schiff and others to protect them from Trump’s possible legal retribution.

The California congressman defeated Representative Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) in the primary and won the 2024 election against Republican Steve Garvey to replace the late Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein.

