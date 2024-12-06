Karine Jean-Pierre Pressed By Reporters In First Briefing Since Hunter Biden Pardon, Blames Republicans For ‘Not Letting Up’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre listens as the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:33 PM – Friday, December 6, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held a formal press briefing for the first time since President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, in which she implied that there would be “more to come.”

Advertisement

The Friday briefing saw reporters drill Jean-Pierre over Biden going back on his word in a move that was also criticized by Democrats like California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), to name a few.

“The next time the president says he will or won’t do something, why should the American people believe him,” one reporter asked.

Jean-Pierre initially refused to answer the question, and eventually went on to blame Republicans who were “not going to let up,” and added that “circumstances have changed.”

“I know what I said,” Jean-Pierre stated, referring to the numerous times she assured that President Biden would not pardon his son. “I know what the president said. That is where we were at the time. That is where the president was at the time. … He wrestled with it and made this decision.”

“There have been some circumstances that have changed this. Republicans not letting up saying they won’t stop,” she continued. “I mentioned the recent Trump appointees of legal enforcement positions that said during the campaign they were out for retribution.”

Additionally, Jean-Pierre was questioned about President Biden’s hypocrisy of claiming the justice system “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” Hunter, but also criticizing Trump for echoing the same sentiment.

“Can I be blunt here? The situation with Hunter Biden and what the incoming president has said are very different,” she added. “I just don’t think those two things are the same.”

Jean-Pierre also revealed that President Biden is looking at potentially issuing “preemptive pardons” for certain Democrats.

“I’m not going to get ahead of the president. Certainly the president is looking at, you know, reviewing next steps, and there’ll be more to come,” she stated.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!