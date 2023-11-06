Scalise Refuses Interviewer Push To Say 2020 Election Was Fair, Says States Should Follow Their Laws

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) waits to speak during a news conference after a caucus meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill May 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

10:07 AM – Monday, November 6, 2023

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise says the House GOP is focused on the future while the media is fixated on the 2020 election after his interviewer pressed him over so-called “election denial.”

Advertisement

During an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, host George Stephanopoulos asked multiple times if Scalise (R-La.) would affirm Joe Biden’s 2020 election.

When pressed again with the same question, Scalise said several states ignored their own election laws.

The House majority leader continued that a legal election process is what is expected according to the U.S. Constitution.

Scalise was one of dozens of House Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!