Former Rep. Peter Meijer Who Voted To Impeach Trump Running For Senate In Michigan

OAN’s James Meyers

10:03 AM – Monday, November 6, 2023

Former House Republican Peter Meijer has announced his run for Michigan’s vacant Senate seat.

Meijer (R-Mich.) is known for losing his seat after he and nine other Republicans voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the January 6th protest at the United States Capitol.

“My wife and I prayed hard about this race and how we can best serve our state and our nation. We considered every aspect of the campaign, and we are confident we have the best chance of taking back this seat for the Republicans and fighting hard for a conservative future,” Meijer said in his campaign debut on Monday morning. “We are in dark and uncertain times, but we have made it through worse,” he continued. “The challenges are great, but so is our country. If we are to see another great American century, we need leaders who aren’t afraid to be bold, will do the work, and can’t be bought.”

The former congressman is looking to fill the available Senate seat left by Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), after she announced she would not be seeking re-election.

Experts believe the Democrat nominee will be Representative Elissa Stotkin (D-Mich.).

However, the Republican field will be more competitive with several candidates vying for the position including former Representative Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Meijer’s family founded and owns the Midwestern Meijer supermarket chain.

