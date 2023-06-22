Santos’ guarantors who paid $500,000 bond revealed

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks to a House Republican Caucus meeting at the Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

9:29 AM – Thursday, June 22, 2023

After Rep. George Santos’ attempt to keep the names sealed, it has now been revealed that Santos’ Aunt, Velma Santos Preven, and his father, Gercino Dos Santos Jr., are the guarantors who paid his $500,000 bond.

The order, which was given on Tuesday, allowed the Congressman two days to find new suretors for his bail if the original people wanted their names to remain hidden from the public.

Santos had fought to keep the identities a secret, with his lawyers arguing that “the political temperature in this Country and acts of political violence that occur “ necessitated it.

Santos was released on May 10th on a $500,000 bond after being indicted on 13 federal charges, including fraud.

According to prosecutors, Santos stole $50,000 in campaign money for personal expenses, illegally took pandemic employment funds, misrepresented himself to donors, and lied to Congress on financial disclosure documents.

Santos pleaded not guilty last month to the 13 counts.

Instead of going to jail, Santos was allowed to walk free ahead of his trial on the condition that he stays in Washington D.C. and New York and pays a $500,000 bond. Three people agreed to be guarantors for the bond. In an unusual situation, the magistrate judge allowed the identities of the three to be a secret.

The court’s opinion stated, “the aforementioned documents shall be kept under seal until Thursday June 22 at 12 p.m., during which time defendant may move to modify the conditions of his release, should the suretors seek to withdraw from serving as suretors.”

When the order was given, one of the three original sponsors had already dropped out, according to George Santos’ lawyer, Joseph Murray.

