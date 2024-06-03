Sandy Hook Families Request That Alex Jones Liquidates Media Company

Alex Jones of InfoWars talks to reporters outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations’ use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg faced questions about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims requested that Alex Jones’s media organization be liquidated by a bankruptcy judge.

“Liquidation could mean that Jones would have to sell most of what he owns, including his company and its assets, but could keep his home and other personal belongings that are exempt from bankruptcy liquidation. Proceeds would go to his creditors, including the Sandy Hook families,” AP News reported.

In 2022, Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy protection following an order he received to reimburse relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for around $1.5 billion.

Jones was sued by the families for spreading “unfounded conspiracy theories” after he suggested that the 26-person shooting was possibly faked. Allegedly, according to a recent whistleblower, U.S. intelligence agents coached the victims after the drama unfolded.

Court filings stated that the families asked the bankruptcy court to change the bankruptcy reorganization into a liquidation by filing an emergency request in the Southern District of Texas on Sunday.

“The Connecticut Families firmly believe that a supervised liquidation is critical at this time, and will bring the FSS Case to a much-needed conclusion in a manner that will allow creditors to realize immediate recovery,” the motion states.

AP News reported that Judge Christopher Lopez will consider the motion on June 14th. The judge decided that the media company could continue to function until that date, at least.

The motion referenced remarks made by Jones on his podcast over the weekend, in which he implied that the federal government and the bankruptcy system would be shutting down his media empire. According to the court filing, he reportedly stated at one point that in order to defend the company, his supporters should “surround the building and just make a big issue of this and expose this.”

“At the end of the day, we’re going to beat these people. I’m not trying to be dramatic here, but it’s been a hard fight. These people hate our children,” Jones said on his show, according to AP News.

Disagreements between Jones and PQPR Holdings Limited seemed to be the reason behind Jones’s recent show premise. Jones owns the majority of the business, and PQPR provides the dietary supplements that he promotes on his shows, according to AP.

Lawyers representing Jones supported allowing Free Speech Systems to continue operating, while an attorney for PQPR opposed allowing the company to continue operating until June 14th.

Stephen Lemmon, an attorney for PQPR, told the judge that there was no arrangement in place for Free Speech Systems to go on after Monday.

“We think that everybody is better off if this just gets shut down right now,” Lemmon said.

