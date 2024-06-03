12 Jurors and 4 Alternates Selected In Hunter Biden Gun Crime Trial 

Jury Selection Begins In Hunter Biden Gun Trial. WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JUNE 03: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 03, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden is standing trial for felony gun charges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:12 PM – Monday, June 3, 2024

A jury of 12 and 4 alternates have been selected in Hunter Biden’s gun crime trial.

On Monday, the jury was selected, which included “3 Black women and 3 White women, 4 Black men and 2 White men,” according to reports.

Nearly all of the prospective jurors stated during the selection process that they knew someone who was abusing drugs or alcohol or who is currently struggling with addiction.

Almost all of them also indicated that they have already read news reports regarding the Hunter case.

The opening statements will begin in court on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

“The first two charges overlap. He is accused of making a false statement material to a firearms sale and making a false statement in a firearms transaction record. Prosecutors contend he committed a crime when he ticked a box indicating “no” next to a question asking if he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance or addicted to a controlled substance. The third charge is that Hunter Biden violated a law that bars users of illegal drugs or drug addicts from possessing a firearm,” according to Reuters.

If convicted, the president’s son will be facing a maximum prison time that could be up to 25 years as well as a maximum fine of $250,000 for each count and three years of supervised release.

