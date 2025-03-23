Sanders: Democrats Did ‘Virtually Nothing For Working People’ When They Controlled The Senate

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a rally on March 21, 2025 at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:20 PM – Sunday, March 23, 2025

Senator Bernie Sanders admitted that when the Democrat Party had control they did “virtually nothing for working people,” while getting up and threatening to walk off the interview.

During an ABC segment with host Johnathan Karl which aired on Sunday Sanders (I-Vt.) was asked whether he believes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) should run for Senate.

Sanders responded, “Right now, we have, as I said, just a whole lot of people in the Congress. OK, Jonathan, thanks,” Sanders stated before quickly getting up from his seat.

Karl added that he had one more question, to which Sanders accused him of asking “nonsense.”

“Well, I ask you – you know, you want to do nonsense, do nonsense. No, I don’t want to talk about inside the Beltway stuff. I got 32,000 people,” Sanders stated, referring to the crowd he was able to garner during a recent political event he hosted with Ocasio-Cortez.

Sanders eventually sat back down, remarking that he preferred not to discuss Ocasio-Cortez’s potential Senate run, subtly sidestepping the growing calls to remove Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Sanders also took shots at the Democrat Party, stating that when the Democrats had control over the Senate, they “did virtually nothing for working people.”

“So we’re about 60 days into the Trump era, the second Trump era. How would you grade the Democratic Party’s response?” Karl asked.

“Well, I would take us back even two years before that, before Trump was elected, in saying that it saddens me that when the Democrats had control of the Senate, they did virtually nothing for working people. I have to say that. I’m a member of the Democratic Caucus as an Independent, so I’m not going to lie to you and tell you otherwise,” Sanders responded.

“And since then, do I think the Democrats have been effective in rallying the American people, in stopping Trump’s movement toward oligarchy and authoritarianism? No, I don’t,” he continued.

Karl then asked if Sanders believes President Donald Trump has done anything positive, to which he responded, “Yeah. I mean, I think cracking down on fentanyl, making sure our borders are stronger. Look, nobody thinks illegal immigration is appropriate, and I happen to think we need comprehensive immigration reform, but I don’t think it’s appropriate for people to be coming across the border illegally.”

“The idea that Trump has, I don’t know what his latest numbers are. He wants to deport 20 million people who are in this country who are undocumented. Well, you do that, you destroy the entire country. Because, I got news for you, Trump’s billionaire friends are not going to pick the crops in California that feed us. They’re not going to work in meat packing houses. That’s what undocumented people are doing. So, we need a variety of programs, guest worker programs, but mostly comprehensive immigration reform.”

