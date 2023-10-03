Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Paid Tom Brady $55 Million For FTX Advertising

Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:15 PM – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

A new report has suggested that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried paid former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady $55 million for 60 hours of work.

During Sunday’s episode of “60 Minutes” on CBS , author Michael Lewis discussed his new book about Bankman-Fried, “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon.”

Lewis said during the interview that he witnessed FTX internal marketing documents showing substantial payments being made to celebrities.

“He paid Tom Brady $55 million for 20 hours a year for three years,” Lewis said. “He paid Steph Curry $35 million for — same thing for three years.”

According to Lewis, the payments were made in exchange for advertising and endorsements.

Brady, who appeared in several commercials for FTX between 2021 and 2022, reportedly received the largest payment out of any of the celebrities.

“He paid Tom Brady $55 million for 20 hours [of work] a year for three years,” Lewis told “60 Minutes.”

Bankman-Fried and Brady both liked each other, Lewis claimed.

“I think Tom Brady thought he was just a really interesting person. I think he liked to hear what he had to say,” Lewis said. “And he really liked Tom Brady. And Sam wasn’t, like, a big sports person. So it was funny to watch that interaction. It was like, ‘These two people actually get along.’ It’s like the class nerd and the quarterback.”

This comes after regulators alleged that the FTX founder “willfully and knowingly” defrauded investors.

He was arrested last December on federal charges that included wire fraud, violations of securities laws, money laundering, and other financial crimes.

Bankman-Fried’s trial begins on Tuesday in a Manhattan federal courtroom, in which the FTX founder could face up to 110 years in prison.

