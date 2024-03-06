‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, former armorer for the movie “Rust,” listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court on March 6, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gutierrez-Reed, who was working as the armorer on the movie “Rust” when a revolver actor Alec Baldwin was holding fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director Joel Souza, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted on charges of tampering with evidence. She could face up to 18 months in prison. (Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:27 PM – Wednesday, March 6, 2024

A New Mexico jury has found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust, guilty of involuntary manslaughter. However, she was found not guilty of tampering with evidence.

On Wednesday, the jury reached the verdict after less than three hours of deliberation. As the verdict was read, the 26-year-old reportedly showed very little emotion.

During rehearsals on the set of Rust on October 21st, 2021, what was initially assumed to be a prop gun was “accidentally” discharged.

Actor Alec Baldwin was holding the firearm when it went off.

The film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, tragically died as a result of the gun being fired. Additionally, Director Joel Souza was badly injured as well.

Gutierrez-Reed’s job required her to be in charge of the safe handling protocols of all guns on set. However, her legal defense argued that Hutchins’s death was caused by Baldwin, as he “went off script” by pulling the trigger.

“I submit to you what caused her death is Mr. Baldwin going off script. No one ever knew there would be a live round on set. The only act is the pointing of the weapon. Ms. Gutierrez didn’t point that weapon,” Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles said.

She will be sentenced at another date. Gutierrez-Reed now faces up to three years in state prison. Meanwhile, Baldwin has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, and his trial begins on August 6th.

