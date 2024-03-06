House Republicans Ask Hunter Biden To Testify In Open Hearing On March 20

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:15 PM – Wednesday, March 6, 2024

United States House Republicans have asked Hunter Biden to testify during an open hearing on March 20th.

On Wednesday, the panel released a statement asking President Joe Biden’s controversial son Hunter to testify in an open hearing on March 20th as it continues its impeachment probe of his father.

James Comer (R-K.Y.) invited Hunter along with Tony Bobulinski, Devon Archer, and Jason Galanis to testify at the hearing.

As part of the impeachment probe, all four of them have given private testimonies. However, Comer stated that the upcoming hearing will “examine inconsistencies among the witnesses’ testimonies in order to get the truth for the American people.”

“Evidence obtained in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry reveals Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name,” Comer said in a statement Wednesday. “Multiple witnesses have testified Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family. Joe Biden met with nearly all of his son’s foreign business associates; attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who collectively funneled his son millions of dollars; spoke on speakerphone with his son’s foreign associates, telling those who did business with his son to be ‘good to my boy’; and had coffee with his son’s Chinese business associate.”

He continued, explaining that Joe Biden’s “pay-to-play scheme is corrupt and Americans demand accountability.”

“During our deposition and interview phase of the investigation, Hunter Biden confirmed evidence about Joe Biden’s involvement, yet his testimony conflicts with other witnesses’ testimonies,” Comer continued. “Given the (president’s) son’s repeated calls for a public hearing, I fully expect Hunter Biden to appear for a scheduled Oversight Committee hearing on March 20, alongside Biden family business associates. The American people deserve the facts about the Biden family’s corrupt influence peddling and Oversight Republicans will work to ensure accountability and press for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power.”

Hunter has consistently insisted that his father was never involved and that he never benefited from his business ventures during the much-anticipated deposition last week before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees.

However, Hunter Biden did admit that he put his father on speakerphone with his foreign business associates and that he invited him to “drop by” certain business-related lunches.

