Rubio Labels South African Ambassador To U.S. As A ‘Race-Baiter’: ‘No Longer Welcome In Our Great Country’

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:59 PM – Friday, March 14, 2025

72nd Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Friday that South Africa’s ambassador to the United States “is no longer welcome” in the country.

“South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country. Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS,” Rubio wrote.

“We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA,” he continued.

Ebrahim Rasool, whose X account describes himself as the “Ex South African Ambassador to USA, Comrade of Nelson Mandela, Founder of World for All Foundation + Georgetown Senior Fellow,” argued, while speaking in academic language, that the “MAGA” movement was fueling the “growing demographic diversity” within the United States — through its crackdown on illegal immigration, DEI, and equity programs.

“What Donald Trump is launching is an assault on incumbency, those who are in power, by mobilizing a supremacism against the incumbency, at home, and — I think I’ve illustrated — abroad as well. So in terms of that, the supremacist assault on incumbency, we see it in the domestic politics of the USA, the MAGA movement, the Make America Great Again movement, as a response not simply to a supremacist instinct, but to very clear data that shows great demographic shifts in the USA in which the voting electorate in the USA is projected to become 48% White,” Rasool stated.

The announcement also follows after President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting aid to the Black-led South African government.

Trump cited the targeting of South Africa’s Afrikaners, who are descendants of Dutch colonial settlers, through a new law which allows the government to expropriate private land.

The Expropriation Act was signed into law earlier this year. It allows the government to seize land that is not currently being used, using the excuse that it would be in the best “public interest” for it to be redistributed.

Trump-ally Elon Musk, an immigrant from South African, criticized the law as a threat to South Africa’s White minority.

Nevertheless, the South African government has denied that the law is “race-based,” claiming that President Trump’s criticisms are misleading.

