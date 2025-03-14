Dr. Oz Pledges To Improve Healthcare, Cut Costs At Senate Hearing

Dr. Mehmet Oz arrives for his confirmation hearing with the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Oz is U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cameron Breckenridge

6:00 PM –Friday, March 13, 2025

Dr. Mehmet Oz took center stage on Capitol Hill to prescribe his vision for the U.S. health care system.

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid testified before the Senate finance committee.

Dr. Oz outlined his vision of making healthcare more affordable and efficient for millions of Americans.

The former heart surgeon turned television personality emphasized the need to strengthen healthcare while ensuring its long-term sustainability.

“We have a generational opportunity to fix our health care system and help people stay healthy for longer,” he said. “That’s why President Trump wants to love and cherish Medicare and Medicaid, because he believes every American should get the care they want, need and deserve. To achieve this vision, CMS should work with Congress to find efficiencies that help stabilize our insurance markets, which will make it easier and more affordable for Americans to adopt healthy lifestyles.”

Oz also voiced his support for work requirements for Medicaid recipients, saying it would help ensure resources go to those most in need.

While speaking on prescription drug prices, Oz reaffirmed President Trump’s goal of lowering costs for both the government and the American people

“President Trump has been very clear on this. We want to reduce the cost of medications to our government and to the American people, the co-pay. That’s not happening right now. We can do better,” Oz stated.

When questioned about a Republican budget plan that could impact healthcare coverage, Oz said he had not reviewed the specifics, but assured lawmakers he does not want children to lose insurance.

Oz then defended Medicare drug price negotiations, saying he would explore every option to reduce costs.

“I’m going to look, as the president has instructed me already to every single way that we can reduce drug prices. And there are lots of options available. I feel compelled to pursue every one of them.”

With a Republican majority in the Senate, Oz is expected to be confirmed and oversee Medicare, Medicaid, and other health programs serving more than 150 million people in the United States.

