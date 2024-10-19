Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Charged With Child Neglect, Drug Possession

Rosie O’Donnell and Chelsea Belle O’Donnell pose at the “2nd Annual Fran Drescher Cancer Schmancer Sunset Cabaret Cruise” on The SS Hornblower Infinity Crusie Ship on June 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:54 PM – Saturday, October 19, 2024

Rosie O’Donell’s daughter, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, has been charged with child neglect and drug possession.

Advertisement

Chelsea, 27, was charged with four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of meth, and possession of THC after police found her 11-month-old son in a home full of meth pipes, feces, and garbage.

Prosecutors from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office charged her with two misdemeanors including disorderly conduct and possession of illegal prescription drugs.

On September 10th, Chelsea called authorities herself to come to her home in Marinette, Wisconsin.

According to the 9-1-1 operator, people arguing in the background could be heard and a woman telling someone to “get the hell away” from her.

When police arrived, she tried to downplay what had happened, insisting that everything was fine, before admitting that she and her boyfriend Jacob Nelund had argued.

“I tried to ask her more questions and you could tell Chelsea was not being honest whatsoever. This was a repeat of what happened a few weeks prior when I was at her house for a similar incident,” police wrote in their report.

When officers looked further, they discovered a meth pipe with residue inside.

When police arrested Chelsea and checked on her baby son Atlas, they allegedly discovered a box of hypodermic needles in the child’s room.

Chelsea admitted to having something in her bra, which police described as a vial-type container and a clear plastic bag containing white pills.

“In the black vial was a white crystal-like substance that I know to be meth,” the report read.

Police alleged Chelsea had 18 grams of meth on her.

Authorities said the scene had rotting food and dirty and moldy dishes all over the place.

“The inside of the home was disgusting [with] milk that stunk so bad it almost made me puke, dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor,” the report detailed.

A second officer described a similar scene with old rotting fruit, “garbage, random tools, and butane bottles sitting on the floor, all mixed with the clothing belonging to [the child].”

During their search, police discovered evidence that drug trafficking could be taking place inside the house, as well as a meth lab.

In a second incident, on October 11th, police stopped Chelsea and arrested her after discovering a meth pipe.

She also allegedly had Oxycodone, Morphine Sulfate pills, and Hydrocodone stuffed into her bra.

Police charged her with meth possession, bail jumping, and drug possession.

She will appear in court on November 7th to resolve both cases.

Rosie said in an Instagram post that “sadly, this is not new for our family – Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade.”

When asked about Rosie’s current relationship with her daughter Chelsea, they did not mention it, but instead sent their best wishes during this difficult time.

“We are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease,” the O’Donnell family shared.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!