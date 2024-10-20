Lizzo Sparks Online Outrage After Saying ‘The Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’ If Harris Wins

US singer Lizzo attends a get out the vote campaign rally with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit, Michigan, October 19, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:05 AM – Sunday, October 20, 2024

Lizzo has faced criticism from social media users after she spoke at a Kamala Harris rally where she said if Harris is elected as president, “the whole country will be like Detroit.”

On Saturday, Lizzo joined the vice president during her rally in Detroit, where the pop star is originally from.

“I mean, the whole country is going to be like — you want to know the truth — it’ll be like Detroit… Our whole country will end up being like Detroit,” she said. “They say if Kamala Harris wins, the whole country will be like Detroit. Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit.”

Social media users quickly began criticizing Lizzo’s remarks, as Detroit currently has an 8.8% unemployment rate, which is more than twice the national average.

“Lizzo said, ‘If Kamala wins, the whole country will be like Detroit,’ as she spoke at Kamala rally in Michigan. Does anyone else see a problem with that, or just me?” one account posted.

“My theory has been that Democrats know everything is about to collapse and they actually want Trump to win,” comedian David Angelo wrote in a post on X.

