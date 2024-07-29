Ron Goldman’s Father Seeks $117 Million Claim Against O.J. Simpson Estate

Fred Goldman appears in court during the sentencing of O.J. Simpson, at the Clark County Regional Justice Center December 5, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Goldman is the father of Ron Goldman, who was killed along with Nicole Brown Simpson, the former wife of O.J. Simpson, in 1994. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:06 PM – Monday, July 29, 2024

Ron Goldman’s father, Fred Goldman, has filed a $177 million creditor’s claim against O.J. Simpson’s estate.

According to documents filed on Thursday in Nevada, the claim was filed in connection with a wrongful death suit brought by the deceased Goldman’s parents, Fred and Sharon, in 1997.

A civil jury found Simpson responsible for the homicides of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Goldman and ordered him to pay millions in damages.

Meanwhile, Fred maintains that the total sum that Simpson’s estate owes their family is around $117,041,675, following three California court renewals of the 1997 judgment (in 2006, 2015, and 2022). The claim amount was later raised to $96.3 million in 2022, and $20.6 million in interest has accumulated since.

“After July 25, 2024, the Claim Amount will accrue interest at the daily rate of $26,402.3630 until paid,” the document states.

Previously, in 2019, Fred said that he and his wife had only managed to collect a little of their share of the tens of millions of dollars that Simpson had been ordered to pay.

“It wasn’t about the money — it was about justice,” he said at the time.

Nicole, who was 35-years-old at the time, and Ron, 25, were both found stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home in 1994.

At the restaurant where Ron worked, on June 13th, 1994, Nicole’s mother had left behind sunglasses and Ron was bringing them back to her. However, the bodies of the two, who had been repeatedly stabbed and slashed, were discovered the following day.

Simpson was eventually acquitted of killing the pair in criminal court following what has been dubbed a botched “trial of the century.”

Simpson died of cancer earlier this year in April.

