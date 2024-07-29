Facebook Admits ‘Accidental’ Censorship In Historic Trump Photo After Assassination Attempt

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:23 PM – Monday, July 29, 2024

Meta Platforms, Inc., the tech giant and parent company of Facebook and Instagram, admitted to “accidentally” censoring a historic photo of a bloodied Donald Trump with his fist in the air after a failed assassination attempt on July 13th came close to taking his life.

Advertisement

Facebook posts showcasing the historic image were initially flagged as “misinformation,” claiming that the image was altered. The explanation on the site accompanied with the flagging of the post stated, “Independent fact-checkers reviewed a similar photo and said it was altered in a way that could mislead people.”

Dani Lever, a spokesperson for Meta, made a statement on Monday claiming that the controversial fact check was indeed “an error.”

She went on to say that their systems were flagging a different doctored version of the photo that depicted Secret Service agents smiling, and because of the similarity between the two images, it happened to also flag the real photograph.

“This was an error. This fact check was initially applied to a doctored photo showing the secret service agents smiling, and in some cases our systems incorrectly applied that fact check to the real photo. This has been fixed and we apologize for the mistake,” Lever wrote on X (Twitter).

However, many popular X accounts weren’t buying Lever’s explanation, with one user writing: “Does the job of lying shill ever get old?”

“Yeah, NO ONE believes you,” another user stated.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!