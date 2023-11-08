RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Faces Backlash After GOP Losses

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:44 PM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel is under fire after GOP losses.

Republicans are dissatisfied with the results of Tuesday’s election asking for the resignation of McDaniel.

Former Fox News contributor Monica Crowley wrote on X that the “only thing [McDaniel] should do is resign.”

“What, exactly, does Ronna McDaniel do, besides lose? The only thing she SHOULD do is RESIGN. Effective immediately,” she said.

Political strategist Steve Bannon and American journalist John Solomon also called for the resignation of the chairwoman after the results.

“Republicans keep giving Ronna McDaniel a promotion, they keep moving her on, they keep hiring her for another season,” Solomon said. “A lot of people saw this train wreck coming two days ago. They could see the early voting totals weren’t where they needed to be, they were worried about get out the vote, they were getting killed in the messaging. … they keep keeping Ronna McDaniel despite all of the problems that are there.”

The backlash came after the GOP not only lost in Kentucky, a state that Trump had won in the 2020 election, but also in Virginia, where Democrats campaigned on abortion rights and swept legislative elections on Tuesday, retaking complete control of the General Assembly after two years of divided rule.

