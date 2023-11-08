Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Stabbing Of Synagogue Leader

Police tape restricts access to the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. (Photo by SARAH RICE/AFP via Getty Images)

3:46 PM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

An arrest has been made regarding the murder of Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president.

Woll was the president of the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and she was found fatally stabbed outside her home on October 22nd, according to the Detroit Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene they found a “trail of blood” leading to Woll’s residence, where her body was found with multiple stab wounds.

On Wednesday, police released a statement describing how a person was in custody in connection with Woll’s murder.

Chief James E. White released a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying that they are hopeful for Woll’s family to finally receive closure.

“A suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll. While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” White said. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”

According to a law enforcement source close to the investigation, her death is being treated as an “incident arising from a domestic dispute.”

Reportedly, even though her body was found outside, police believe that the fatal crime took place inside the residence.

Family and friends celebrated Woll at her funeral service and commented on her “infectious smile,” “giving attitude,” “readiness to listen,” and “persistent push to establish bridges between people and fight for social justice.”

