Richard Lewis, Comedian And ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor Passes Away At 76

Richard Lewis poses for a picture at the premiere of HBO’s ” Curb Your Enthusiasm” season 7 held at Paramount Studios on September 15, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:40 PM – Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Actor and comedian Richard Lewis, well known for his role in the movie “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and the popular HBO sitcom “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has passed away. He was 76 years-old.

Advertisement

According to a statement from his publicist to ABC News, Lewis passed away at home on Tuesday night in Los Angeles from a heart attack.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship, and support and asks for privacy at this time,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the comedian disclosed last year that he had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Lewis declared in 2021 that he would miss Season 11 of “Curb” in order to recuperate from three surgeries. However, he told Variety at the time that he astonished audiences by coming back to the set for one episode of Season 11. Lewis also appeared on the last season of the show, season 12.

“When I walked in and they applauded, I felt like a million bucks. Larry [David] doesn’t like to hug, and he hugged me and told me how happy he was after we shot our scene,” Lewis said.

“I’ve devoted my life to comedy and my sobriety the last almost 27 years. I’m overwhelmed with joy right now. I never learned how to keep joy in my head for more than a minute, but I’m breaking all records for my life today.”

An HBO spokesperson also commented on the news of Lewis’ passing.

“We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!