RFK Jr. To Serve As Secretary Of Health And Human Services Under Trump Admin

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:46 PM – Thursday, November 14, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) will serve as the secretary of Health and Human Services in his new administration.

Kennedy, the former Independent presidential candidate-turned-Trump ally, teamed up with the new 47th president while on the campaign trail after dropping out and endorsing him.

“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump wrote in a post on X.

Trump previously stated that he would let Kennedy “go wild” on the fight to end the “chronic disease epidemic,” further pushing Kennedy’s coined “Make America Healthy Again” slogan.

“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!” Trump added.

In recent years, Kennedy has been a vocal COVID-19 vaccine skeptic. However, he has still promised Americans that he would not “take away” anyone’s vaccines, but rather, provide the public with additional scientific research, allowing Americans to make their own decisions regarding their health.

“If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away. People ought to have choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information,” Kennedy recently stated. “So I’m going to make sure scientific safety studies and efficacy are out there, and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is going to be good for them.”

Both Democrats and Republicans issued their support for Kennedy, with Democrat Colorado Governor Jared Polis stating that he was “excited by the news.”

“He helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA. I hope he leans into personal choice on vaccines rather than bans (which I think are terrible, just like mandates) but what I’m most optimistic about is taking on big pharma and the corporate ag oligopoly to improve our health,” Polis wrote on X.

Additionally, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) also issued his support, gloating about Kennedy’s good character and intelligence.

“He is a very good man, of high intelligence who fearlessly follows and exposes the truth where it leads,” Johnson stated. “America will become a healthier nation under his leadership.”

“Congratulations to @RobertKennedyJr on his nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services Finally, someone to detox the place after the Fauci era,” stated Conservative Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.). “Get ready for health care freedom and MAHA!”

Those opposed to Kennedy argue that him highlighting the “parallel between rising disease rates and the increasing number of childhood vaccines” is due to paranoia and a distrust in the medical system.

