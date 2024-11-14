Conservative Talk Show Host Dennis Prager Suffers Severe Back Injury, Announces Hospitalization And Temporary Leave

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Dennis Prager attends the Mr. Birchum Series Premiere on May 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:07 PM – Thursday, November 14, 2024

Conservative talk show host Dennis Prager, the founder of PragerU, will be taking a leave of absence from his widely syndicated radio program following a fall that resulted in a severe back injury, requiring hospitalization.

PragerU said on Wednesday that he suffered a severe back injury in a fall on Tuesday that sent him to a nearby hospital in Los Angeles.

PragerU, an online conservative platform he co-founded in 2011, verified the incident on social media platforms, posting updates and requesting prayers from followers.

The platform announced, “Dennis Prager suffered a serious back injury following a fall… he’s resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options.”

On Tuesday, Jennifer Horn filled in for Prager on “The Dennis Prager Show,” and on Wednesday, Mark Davis from “660 AM The Answer” took over.

Regarding the rest of the week, the show will reportedly be hosted by Carl Jackson and Bob Frantz, Davis said.

KRLA, a well-known conservative Christian radio station in Los Angeles, broadcasts Prager’s show, which is a part of the Salem Media Group, from noon to two PM ET.

Prager has been a prominent conservative media figure since the start of his syndicated show in 1999, appearing on nearly 400 stations to debate issues ranging from politics to religion and culture.

Prager himself has written nine books, including “The Rational Bible” and “Happiness Is a Serious Problem,” in addition to his work on radio.

“Praying for a quick & full recovery for the wonderful, Dennis Prager,” GOP Senatorial candidate Kari Lake (R-Ariz.) posted on X.

