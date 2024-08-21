RFK Jr. To Address His Campaign On Friday, Possibly Dropping Out To Endorse Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the Libertarian National Convention (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:41 PM – Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Speculation is rising in regards to the possibility of Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announcing that he is dropping out of the race on Friday in order to support GOP candidate Donald Trump.

Kennedy announced his plans to hold a campaign speech on Friday, highlighting “his path forward,” which followed after his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, stated that the duo was contemplating dropping out of the race.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump,” Shanahan said. “Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump.”

Kennedy’s campaign has announced that an event will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, leading to speculation that Kennedy may be officially endorsing Trump, who will also be in Phoenix for a separate event that same day.

Trump’s running mate, Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio), also remarked on the ongoing talks between the two campaigns.

“I haven’t spoken to RFK personally, but I know there’s been a lot of communication back and forth between RFK, between the campaign, between this campaign,” Vance stated. “Look, our argument to RFK, and I’ll make it right now, because, of course, he hasn’t dropped out yet, is, look: If you want a Democratic Party that protected American workers and stood for strong borders, maybe disagreed with Republicans on things like tax policy, that party doesn’t exist anymore.”

Trump was asked by CNN on Tuesday if he would consider a cabinet position for Kennedy if he supported Trump, to which he replied, “I probably would. I like him a lot. I respect him a lot.”

Shanahan has stated that the Kennedy campaign has been sabotaged at every turn by Democrats attempting to keep them off of ballots.

“I will say that Clear Choice, this PAC, this DNC aligned PAC that was created specifically to take us out has spent millions of dollars to take us out,” Shanahan stated. “We wanted to win, we wanted a fair shot. The DNC made that impossible for us.”

Shanahan has continued her criticism of the Democrat Party’s unethical tactics in a post on X (Twitter).

“Trump has had 6 court battles to fight during this election, while we have 9 and counting across the country. By bringing these suits against political opponents, the Democrats bankrupt the underpinnings of democracy. What the Democrats consider common course to win elections is the kind of “normalcy” that leads to famine, sickness, and civil war. The country is ready for an administration that represents unity,” She wrote.

Kennedy also criticized the Democrat Party’s shift to Kamala Harris after ousting Joe Biden. The party who labels themselves as being “pro-choice” and “pro-democracy” did not think it would be necessary to hold any primary or public voting process.

“She went in four weeks from being the worst liability for the Democratic Party to the second coming of Christ without giving one interview, without showing up for a debate, without a single policy that anyone thinks isn’t ridiculous,” he stated. “It’s not democracy.”

