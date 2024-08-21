Report: FBI Opens Investigation After Maggots Were Found At DNC Breakfast Tables 

The logo for the Democratic National Convention is displayed at the United Center during a media walkthrough on January 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The convention is scheduled to be held in Chicago from August 19-22, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:58 PM – Wednesday, August 21, 2024

The FBI has launched an investigation into a potential act of sabotage following claims that maggots were slipped into the hotel breakfast served to delegates of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Advertisement

Additionally, the DNC 2024 Joint Information Center acknowledged the food contamination and confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital.

According to officials, a number of unidentified female offenders are suspected of breaking into the building and placing the unknown objects onto tables containing food.

Officials stated that the offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim of the food contamination was treated and released on-scene.

Multiple officials told WGN that it appeared that the maggots were brought into the hotel by activists.

“All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy,” said Indiana Democrat Party spokesperson Sam Barloga. “We thank the security team for responding swiftly.”

Although neither the Fairmont hotel nor the DNC information center can confirm that there were maggots, they can attest that the incident raised questions about the safety of the food served to DNC breakfast attendees.

“We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement,” Chicago Fairmont said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Chicago Fairmont also stated that the safety, security and well-being of their guests and staff are their top priority.

“Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident. We maintain the highest standards of food safety and cleanliness throughout our property and have strict protocols in place to handle any disruptions,” Chicago Fairmont continued.

“It was not immediately clear if the contamination was discovered before any delegates consumed the food,” according to Fox News.

Tracy Biyd, an Indiana delegate who represents the Indianapolis region, told WGN that her group was notified that breakfast service would be delayed due to the incident.

“They protected us, of course, and turned it around in minutes. I really do want to give a shout-out to the hotel staff and leadership,” Boyd said. Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!