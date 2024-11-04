RFK Jr. Tells Voters ‘Do NOT Vote For Me’ 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump at Macomb Community College on November 01, 2024 in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:17 PM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is urging his followers to “Not vote” for him, stating that a vote for Trump is “the only way that we can get me and everything I stand for into Washington, D.C. and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign.”

On Monday, Kennedy said in a video posted on X “do NOT vote for me.”

“Hey everybody, a lot of people are asking me if they live in a red state or blue state should they still be voting for me? What about swing states? The answer is easy – no,” RFK Jr. said.

“No matter what state you live in, you should be voting for Donald Trump. And let me tell you why. That’s the only way that we can get me and everything I stand for into Washington, D.C. and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign,” he continued.

In the caption of his post, Kennedy wrote “No matter what state you live in, do NOT vote for me. Let’s get President Trump back in the White House and me to Washington so we can Make America Healthy Again, end the forever wars, and protect our civil liberties.”

The video comes after the Supreme Court denied separate appeals by RFK Jr. to remove his name from the ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan last week.

Kennedy spoke on “America’s Newsroom” on Sunday regarding the decision.

“I’ve asked my voters repeatedly to vote for President Trump, but even a few votes for me in [Michigan] could swing the ballot in a way that the public doesn’t intend and the voters don’t intend,” he said.

On August 23rd, Kennedy suspended his campaign saying he still planned to keep his name on the ballot in safe Democrat and Republican states, but didn’t want to appear in battleground states.

