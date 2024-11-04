Harris Set To Hold Election Watch Party At Howard University In D.C.

Workers start to build out the Harris-Walz campaign election stage and event space at Howard University on November 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:00 PM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Kamala Harris is set to hold the election night watch party at her alma mater, Howard University on Tuesday night, marking the first time a presidential election watch party will be held on a college campus.

Harris graduated from Howard University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics in 1986.

Howard University, a historically black university in Washington, D.C., announced that all classes will be remote on Monday, and the campus will be closed with no classes on Election Day.

The preparation of hosting the Harris campaign calls for increased security on campus and in the surrounding areas, prompting road closures.

Howard President Ben Vinson III released a statement announcing the closure.

“We are on the eve of a crucial moment in our nation’s history, a moment rooted in Howard’s history because of our alumna, presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Her journey through Howard is leading to a full circle moment with her return to campus on election night,” the statement began.

“After careful consideration and assurances of the attention to security and campus logistics, we decided that honoring the Harris-Walz campaign’s request was the correct choice in this historic moment. I assure you that the safety and security of our community is of the utmost importance to our administration and Department of Public Safety (DPS), as well as the Harris-Walz campaign,” Vinson III continued.

“DPS is working in collaboration with local and national law enforcement agencies on safety measures for our students, faculty, and staff, and an unprecedented number of visitors to our community. These measures require that we amend our schedules and limit access to the Yard and corresponding buildings. We also ask that you add your vigilance to ours. If you see something, say something,” he added.

The Harris campaign is expected to hold the election watch party in “The Yard,” an area on campus where students frequently hang out, study, or enjoy a meal.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has been making his final pitch to voters in critical swing states, and plans to hold his election watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

