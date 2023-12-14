Resolution Condemning Hamas’s Sexual Violence Introduced By Bipartisan Group Of Senators

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) speaks at a press conference on border security at the U.S. Capitol on December 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican Senators held a press conference calling for enhanced border security. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A bipartisan group of senators have introduced a resolution condemning Islamic terrorist group Hamas of its use of sexual violence during its October 7th attack in Israel.

On Thursday, 16 senators, led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), signed a resolution calling for the Senate to condemn “in the strongest terms the deliberate use of gender-based violence against women and children in Israel during the terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023.”

“The deliberate use of rape and sexual violence as a weapon of war by Hamas terrorists against the people of Israel is atrocious,” Shaheen said. “I’m proud to join with my colleagues, including Britt, to introduce a bipartisan resolution that strongly condemns the barbaric attacks of October 7th and the sexual and gender-based violence carried out by Hamas against the people of Israel.”

Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.), a cosponsor of the resolution, watched footage that displayed the horrific sexual abuse committed by Hamas members.

“As a mother, as a daughter, as a sister, and as an American, I was absolutely horrified by the acts of pure evil carried out against innocent Israeli women and young girls,” she said.

The resolution also stated that the international community must “take every step possible” to end the use of rape as a weapon of war.

They suggested that this can be accomplished by “responding to testimonials of violence” and by “condemning gender-based violence” as quickly as possible after it is reported.

The sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas has been well documented and the terrorist group can be seen in footage using rape and other gruesome acts as a weapon of war.

This comes after Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) was labeled “tone deaf” by her Democrat colleagues due to her decision to appear on CNN’s “State of The Union” program, where she highlighted the number of Palestinians that have been killed since October 7th, rather than condemning Hamas or expressing sympathy for the Jewish lives that were lost.

She was later accused of minimizing the rape and sexual assault that Hamas had carried out.

“I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians,” she said at the time.

