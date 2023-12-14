Detransitioner Sues Academy Of Pediatrics

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:16 PM – Thursday, December 14, 2023

A woman who recently detransitioned is now suing the Academy of Pediatrics and her doctors.

Isabella Ayala, 20, is suing the academy for allegedly lying and failing to inform her of the life-long consequences of the sex-change therapies that they had suggested and prescribed her.

According to the lawsuit, Ayala was admitted to the hospital for severe suicidal ideation when she was just 14-years-old.

Ayala met with Dr. Jason Rafferty during her hospital stay. In their brief initial consultation, he concluded that Ayala “meets criteria to consider hormonal transition,” with the only stated barrier being parental consent.

Ayala then attempted suicide just six months into her testosterone treatments, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit goes on to claim that Rafferty and other medical professionals sent her down the “path of ‘gender-affirming’ medicalization” rather than just simply treating the underlying causes of her mental health issues.

However, the treatments still continued until Ayala moved away from home and she decided to stop them altogether.

According to the lawsuit, Ayala, who no longer suffers from suicidal tendencies or gender dysphoria, says that she is now comfortable with her gender and regrets the procedures that she was recommended.

“Isabelle is now twenty years old and longs for what could have been and to have her healthy, female body back,” it says. “The changes the testosterone have had on her body are a constant reminder that she needed an unbiased medical expert willing to evaluate her mental health and provide her the care she needed, rather than a group of ideologues set on promoting their own agenda and furthering a broader conspiracy at her expense.”

Ayala is “an unfortunate victim of a collection of actors who prioritized politics and ideology over children’s safety, health, and well-being,” according to the lawsuit filed on her behalf.

Long before her doctors suggested that she should consider gender transition, Ayala had struggled with her mental health as a result of childhood sexual abuse.

The lawsuit also stated that before initiating an aggressive hormone and testosterone regimen, Rafferty, Forcier, and other medical professionals did not even mention any other alternative approaches to address the patient’s mental health.

Ayala’s doctors continued to treat her without informing her of all the possible risks associated with taking the drugs and she was not told that her treatments would affect her reproductive system.

“Isabelle has suffered from vaginal atrophy from the extensive use of testosterone; she deals with excess facial and body hair; she struggles with compromised bone structure; she is unsure whether her fertility has been irreversibly compromised; she still has mental health issues and deals with episodes of anxiety and depression, further compounded by a sense of regret; and she has since contracted an autoimmune disease that only the males in her family have a history of,” the lawsuit explains.

