Report: Zuckerberg Building $100M Hawaii Compound, Large Underground Bunker Included

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta.(Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:42 PM – Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Many ultra-wealthy public figures have an inexhaustible reservoir of self-preservation that is only a millimeter underneath their perceived altruistic exterior.

Advertisement

In a covert project, it is rumored that Mark Zuckerberg is constructing a vast $100 million estate in Hawaii, equipped with underground bunkers and its own food and energy supplies.

Based on a Wired analysis of property records and contractor interviews, the Meta (Facebook) founder’s facility, called “Koolau Ranch,” is already halfway built and is expected to be among the most costly personal building projects in modern times.

The compound on Kauai Island would include over a dozen buildings, including two core mansions connected by a large underground tunnel that leads to a 5,000-square-foot subterranean refuge with an escape hatch that is reachable by ladder, according to architectural plans cited by Wired.

The designs that the outlet examined also showed how the property would include at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms, in addition to a collection of 11 “disk-shaped” treehouses that are connected by rope bridges.

A number of guest homes will be constructed in the vicinity as well.

Wired reported that the underground bunker area will have a mechanical room, a living area, and a steel and concrete entrance that appears to be bulletproof and “blast-resistant,” blueprints show.

The construction papers described that the library will come equipped with a secret or “blind” door, while the other exits and entrances from the buildings on the site will have sound-proofing and keypad locks.

One onsite employee who spoke to journalists said that cameras were already installed “everywhere,” and the tech journal reported that blueprints revealed more than 20 cameras in a single, smaller ranch structure alongside it.

Some online users have pondered if the construction of Koolau Ranch suggests that the CEO of Meta (Facebook) could possibly be preparing for “the end of the world.”

However, Wired’s sources claim that the development plans indicate that the builders simply intend to achieve “total self-sufficiency.”

The 1,400 acres of land now utilized for agriculture and livestock will hold a water tank measuring 55-feet in diameter and 18-feet in height, as well as a large pump system.

Additionally, Zuckerberg has already erected a six-foot wall around the compound and requires all of his hired laborers, regardless of their degree of engagement, to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) before conducting any work on the land.

According to a spokesperson for Zuckerberg who gave comments to Wired, the billionaire paid $170 million to buy the land in order to construct the compound, which he, his wife, and their children consider to be “their [future] family home.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!