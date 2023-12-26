Colorado Gov. Faces Backlash Over ‘Feliz Navidad’ Holiday Message Released Amid Migrant Crisis

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:15 PM – Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has drawn criticism after he released a holiday message singing “Feliz Navidad” amid the migrant crisis.

Advertisement

On Sunday, 48-year-old Polis (D-Colo.) posted a video on his X Official Spanish account where he is singing “Feliz Navidad.”

The Governor began receiving backlash online for the video from users.

“This is one of the worst things I have seen all year. Who walked into your office and said that this was a good idea…?” one user asked.

“Even the Latinxs are cringing,” another user said.

Polis was even accused by some of “pandering” to the state’s expanding Latino population.

“It’s cultural appropriation to pander in this manner.”

The video was posted amid the wake of at least 340 migrants being dropped off in Denver in less than 24 hours between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Texas was also a major hotspot and final destination of many migrants arriving from Venezuela, Colombia, and Guatemala.

After the large drop-off last week, more than 3,800 migrants are now currently being housed in a number of shelters throughout the city, according to reports.

Resources in Denver are getting harder to come by as more migrants relocate there.

More than 120 Venezuelan migrants have flooded into the small town of Carbondale, which is located 170 miles west of Denver, after Mayor Ben Bohmfalk stated that he did not want to turn Carbondale into a “destination for people.”

After becoming governor in 2018, Polis has come under increasing fire from Colorado residents for the way he has handled the crisis.

After previously claiming that many migrants were merely passing through his state, Polis stated in January that Colorado was collaborating with nonprofits to “assist migrants safely reach their desired final destination.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!