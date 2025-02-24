Report: Trump Admin Seeks To Bring Back Title 42 To Remove Migrants Over Health Risks

US Marine Corps deployed at the southern border in San Diego, reinforce the US-Mexico border wall as pictured from Colonia Libertad in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on February 5, 2025. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:22 AM – Monday, February 24, 2025

Multiple reports suggest that the Trump administration is planning on reviving a COVID-era Title 42 policy that would turn migrants away at the U.S. border due to spreading diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is preparing to issue the order, which would allow border officials to label illegal migrants as public health risks, according to CBS News.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t immediately clear when the measure would be put in place, but the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are said to have been preparing for the policy change.

The revised measure would reinstate a policy that was put in place by President Donald Trump back in 2020 in a push to boot migrants during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally, President Joe Biden kept Title 42 in place when he first took office but got rid of it when he officially declared an end to the public health emergency tied to the pandemic in May 2023.

Bringing Title 42 back comes as Trump vowed throughout his presidential campaign that he would crack down on illegal immigration.

The number of migrant encounters has significantly decreased since Trump took office. Earlier this month, only 396 illegal migrants were encountered across the southern border on February 5th.

Under the Biden administration, thousands of illegal crossings were seen each day, including a major rise in September 2021, where over 140,000 occurred during that month.

