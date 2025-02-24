Trump Celebrates Cancellation Of Joy Reid Show, Says MSNBC Should Pay ‘Vast Sums Of Money’ For Damage Done To U.S.

Joy Reid speaks during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:40 AM – Monday, February 24, 2025

President Donald Trump released a statement celebrating MSNBC’s decision to cancel Joy Reid’s primetime show.

On Sunday, Trump released a statement to Truth Social where he was openly celebrating the end of Reid’s show, adding that the left-wing network should pay “vast sums of money” for the “unpardonable sin” it has done to the country.

“Lowlife Chairman of ‘Concast,’ Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenge NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid,” Trump wrote.

“Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been ‘canned’ long ago, along with everyone else who works there,” he continued.

He then went on to mention other network hosts and “the damage” they have done to the country as well.

“Alex Wagner, the sub on the seriously failing Rachel Maddow show. Rachel rarely shows up because she knows there’s nobody watching, and she also knows that she’s got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid,” he wrote.

“Then there’s, of course, the LOW IQ Con Man, Al Sharpton, who has, perhaps, the lowest TV ratings in the history of television. What is he doing to Brian Roberts to stay on the air?”

“This whole corrupt operation is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party. They should be forced to pay vast sums of money for the damage they’ve done to our Country. Fake News is an UNPARDONABLE SIN!” he ended.

Reid has been notorious for her anti-Trump stance, claiming Trump’s 2024 campaign and current administration is representative of “textbook fascism,” while also blaming White women and Latino men for voting “on race” in the 2024 election — which she claims ultimately led to President Trump’s victory.

The final episode of Reid’s show is expected to air sometime this week, replacing the show with a new panel featuring co-hosts like Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders Townsend, according to the New York Times.

