Report: Hamas Leaders Killed By Israeli Air Strikes

A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 15, 2021. – Israeli air strikes pounded the Gaza Strip, killing 10 members of an extended family and demolishing a key media building, while Palestinian militants launched rockets in return amid violence in the West Bank. Israel’s air force targeted the 13-floor Jala Tower housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and the Associated Press news agency. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

11:19 AM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Incoming reports are stating that one of the founders of Hamas has been fatally killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, according to Israel’s KAN public broadcaster.

Abd al-Fattah Dukhan, also known as “Abu Osama,” co-authored the charter for Hamas in 1987, advocating for the complete destruction of Israel. He was also a former school principal.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have also confirmed that two other high-ranking Hamas officials, Zachariah Abu Ma’amar, a senior member of the politburo, and Jawad Abu Shamala, the group’s economy minister, were also among the casualties of these recent airstrikes.

Hamas, a terrorist organization known as the “Islamic Resistance Movement,” has vowed to eliminate the Jewish state in Gaza, which has a population of over 2 million people.

The group’s goal is to create a complete Islamic state in its place, employing a wide range of terrorist tactics against Israelis in order to achieve their mission.

These tactics include acts of mass violence, such as rocket attacks, suicide bombings, and abductions.

Hamas has maintained control over the Gaza Strip since 2007, when it took over the region from the internationally acknowledged Palestinian Authority.

The United States and other Western nations have labeled Hamas as a terrorist organization since 1997.

Additionally, the Israeli military reported that over 1,200 individuals, which includes 155 soldiers, have lost their lives in Israel since the war began on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry has stated that more than 1,050 people have been killed, and over 5,100 have sustained injuries. According to the United Nations (UN) Palestinian refugee agency, 250,000 residents in Gaza have been displaced.

