Greta Thunberg Fined Again After Disobeying Police Orders At Climate Protest In Sweden

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

11:45 AM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

A Swedish court has charged climate activist Greta Thunberg again for violating police orders during an environmental protest in July in southern Sweden. This marks the second occurrence that she has been convicted and fined for the same crime.

On Wednesday, the Malmo District Court in Sweden mandated Thunberg, 20, to pay a $206 (about 2,250 kroner) fine for disobeying police mandates during an environmental protest.

During the protest, Thunberg and several other activists blocked entry into an oil terminal in Malmo. Activists sat in front of the facility and refused to leave when asked to by police officers.

Therefore, she was fined with “disobedience to law enforcement” on September 15th for declining to follow police orders after they requested her to leave the scene. Later, Thunberg was dragged away by two police officers after the event.

She has since denied any guilty for her actions. However, she has confessed to the facts of the situation, explaining that the “battle against the fossil fuel business” was a form of “self-defense” because of the global danger on the climate crisis.

According to the statement Thunberg made on the verdict, she proclaimed, “We have the science on our side and we have morality on our side. Nothing in the world can change that and so it is. I am ready to act based on the conditions that exist and whether it leads to more sentences.”

The climate activist had been fined previously for a similar offense that took place on June 24th, 2023, during an environmental protest at the same oil terminal in Malmo. During this demonstration, she and several other activists momentarily restricted access to the oil terminal facility by sitting down in front and were physically removed by police.

From her first offense that occurred in June, Thunberg was required to pay $230 (about 2,500 kroner), fined by the same court in Malmo.

On Thursday, Thunberg and several other environmental activists, including Indigenous Sami, are planning to take part in another protest in Norway.

At this upcoming demonstration, the activists are reportedly planning to participate by protesting a wind farm of 151 turbines, commanding its removal since they believe that it harms the reindeer herders’ “way of life”.

According to the activists, an adjustment to producing green energy should not come at the expense of the Indigenous peoples’ rights.

Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that the construction of the wind turbines had disobeyed the rights of the Sami, who have controlled the land and utilized it for the reindeer for many years. However, the Norwegian government is not currently planning to relocate or remove the wind farm.

