Report: Biden’s Primary Doctor Met With Parkinson’s Disease Expert

OAN’s Abril Elfi

8:54 AM – Saturday, July 6, 2024

Reports have stated that earlier this year, a top neurologist from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center met with President Joe Biden’s personal doctor at the White House.

According to records first posted by the New York Post, Doctor Kevin Cannard, who is a Parkinson’s disease expert, met with Doctor Kevin O’Connor and two others at the White House residence clinic on January 17th.

The report also stated that, according to the White House visitor logs, Walter Reed Cardiologist John E. Atwood was also present at the meeting.

The Post also stated that there was also a fourth person present who has not yet been identified.

Representative Ronny Jackson (R-Texas.) said that since O’Connor’s primary responsibility is Biden’s health, the meeting was most likely about him.

“It’s highly likely they were talking about Biden,” Jackson told The Post. “He should only be [regularly] treating the president and the first family.”

In February, O’Connor had given Biden a clean bill of health at his annual physical.

The doctor had said at the time that the physical had included a neurological exam that specifically ruled out Parkinsonism.

On Friday, the White House said Biden had a post-debate “verbal check-in” with O’Connor.

Jackson stated that he believes O’Connor is trying to “cover up” Biden’s health following the president’s debate performance, saying it was evidence Biden was suffering from a “cognitive disease,” urging him to resign.

“I believe he and Jill Biden have led the cover-up. Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden—she loves him. It’s crazy. Kevin O’Connor was in that job on day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust Kevin to say and do anything that needed to be said or done and cover up whatever needed to be covered up. He is part of the Biden family,” Jackson said.

