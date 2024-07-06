Megyn Kelly: Jill Biden ‘Power Hungry’ For ‘Shadow Presidency’

First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden walk on stage during a 4th of July event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. The President is hosting the Independence Day event for members of the military and their families. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

9:05 AM – Saturday, July 6, 2024

Megyn Kelly says Jill Biden is “hunger for power” and that her desire for a “shadow presidency” has been exposed.

In an interview with Piers Morgan this week, Kelly slammed the first lady for her constant self-promotion, such as appearing on the cover of Vogue Magazine and always insisting people call her “doctor.”

Kelly pointed to how Jill Biden posted a picture of herself sitting in the oval office, with the caption — “prepping for the G7.”

Kelly says Jill is pushing her husband to stay in the presidential race for her own political aspirations, despite knowing how bad of shape he’s in.

She said that was on full-display on debate night.

“This is the leader of the free world. She knows how infirm he is,” Kelly said. “She wants a shadow presidency.”

Kelly then pointed to reports of Hunter Biden’s presence in White House meetings.

She said now that the president can’t do his job, his “drug-addled, corrupt felon son” is on deck.

