Report: Biden Campaign Calls Canceled Following Outrage Over ‘Garbage’ Remarks 

U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. NATO leaders convene in Washington this week for the annual summit to discuss future strategies and commitments and mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance’s founding. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:12 PM – Saturday, November 2, 2024

Multiple campaigns that had been advised on President Joe Biden’s schedule have been canceled following his “garbage” remark aimed at supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

According to a report by Fox News, the White House canceled campaigns that were scheduled for Thursday amid the controversy.

“Thursday, October 31, 2024: In the afternoon, the President will participate in campaign calls,” read the White House’s public week ahead guidance published on Sunday.

The president did not participate in those calls, according to Fox News.

However, it is unclear if the campaigns still went ahead without Biden.

This came days after Biden made headlines after referring to Trump supporters as “garbage” in the wake of a Madison Square Garden rally for the GOP nominee.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said in response to a comedian at the rally likening Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage.”

“His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American,” he continued.

The president faced outrage from Republicans following his remarks and prompted Trump to show up at a Wisconsin rally the next day with a garbage truck and a garbageman’s vest in response.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!