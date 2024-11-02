Liz Cheney Urges George W. Bush To Endorse Harris 

Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris walks out with former US representative Liz Cheney during a rally at Ripon College on October 3, 2024 in Ripon, Wisconsin. The rally comes a day after Harris visited Georgia to assess the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:40 PM – Saturday, November 2, 2024

Former Republican Representative Liz Cheney has urged former President George W. Bush to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the November 5th election.

On Friday, Cheney told the New Yorker Radio Hour that “it is time” for Bush to speak out.

“I can’t explain why George W. Bush hasn’t spoken out but I think it’s time, and I wish that he would,” Cheney said.

Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, served under Bush. Both Liz and her father have endorsed Harris.

Liz has been a public advocate for Harris, stating that Republicans need to put the “country over party” to keep Trump out.

However, Bush and his wife, Laura, have both previously stated that they do not plan to endorse any presidential candidates this election.

