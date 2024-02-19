Rep. Lindsey Graham: NATO Nations Need To Meet Spending Obligations

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

6:00 PM – Monday, February 19, 2024

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says Donald Trump is right to want NATO countries to meet their obligations on defense spending.

During an interview with CBS‘s ‘Face The Nation’ on Sunday, Graham (R-S.C.) said that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members who do not pay their fair share in defense spending should be removed from the organization.

According to the senator, a majority of NATO nations currently do not meet the requirement of spending 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

Graham went on to say that due to NATO nations failing to meet their requirements, as much as $70 billion to $80 billion are being left on the table.

