‘Blood Tribe’ Neo-Nazi Group Marches Through Nashville, Leader Expresses Support For Biden And Ukraine

This photo taken on March 2, 2019 shows a Nazi flag for sale at a weekend market in Bangkok. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:29 PM – Monday, February 19, 2024

As they marched through Nashville, Tennessee, a group of White supremacists, whose group goes by the name “Blood Tribe,” wore black balaclavas, masks that hide one’s face like ski masks, and red shirts with Swastika flags on them.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the group were approached by one man in an incident that has since gone viral online, according to media sources.

“Show yourself—what are you ashamed of?” the man reportedly yelled to the neo-Nazis.

Blood Tribe members reportedly venerate Adolf Hitler as a divinity and adhere to White supremacist beliefs, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Additionally, female participation is prohibited in the movement, which opposes “white supremacists who call for softer ‘optics.'”

According to the ADL, the Blood Tribe views itself as “the only path to a White ethnostate.”

The protesters may have been from out of town since there were no reported arrests and the group left in a U-Haul truck that eventually drove out of the Nashville area, according to police and witnesses who allegedly followed them.

The neo-Nazis can be heard chanting “deportation” in several videos that have been made public.

During the march, the man approached the neo-Nazis and asked, “Best you got? Present your f***ing faces to me. What happened to your face?”

“Get out. Your people poop in the street,” a Blood Tribe member said to the man in response.

The man then said, “You don’t know my people,” in response to the remarks made by the neo-Nazis. While shouting “f***ing cowards,” the man continued to follow the march.

Meanwhile, Democrat Tennessee Representative Aftyn Behn said that her “office is closely monitoring the Nazi rally downtown.”

“These groups, once relegated to the dark corners, now feel empowered to spew their noxious ideology out in the open due to our state’s leadership REFUSING to condemn their speech and actions,” Behn said on X (Twitter).

The vice mayor of Nashville and Davidson county, Angie Emery Henderson, also chimed in on the news of the White supremacist march.

“I even have to say this. NAZIS are NOT WELCOME in NASHVILLE. In America everyone is free to demonstrate & to say what they want, so: SHAME ON YOU ALL! Get your hateful, dangerous, fascist, nazi [sic] nonsense off our streets & off our beautiful Public Square.”

The leader of the Blood Tribe group, Christopher Pohlhaus, a former U.S. Marine, was also caught on video expressing his support of President Joe Biden due to his approval of funding the war in Ukraine. The footage was allegedly caught in Florida while members were speaking with a reporter.

“My vote is useless. I think Biden’s better than Trump ’cause he sends rockets to Ukraine,” he said in the video. “Heil Ukraine!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!