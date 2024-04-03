Rep. Lauren Boebert Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Rare Disorder

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a press conference on President Trump’s involvement with January 6 at the U.S. Capitol on February 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

11:38 AM – Wednesday, April 3, 2023

GOP Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert revealed her diagnosis of May-Thurner syndrome after undergoing an emergency surgery to remove a blood clot on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old Republican congresswoman had edema in her upper left leg and was admitted to the UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

“After undergoing a CT scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow,” a statement on Facebook stated.

Boebert (R-Colo.) had surgery on Tuesday morning to remove the blood clot and implant a stent in order to treat her symptoms.

According to UPMC, May-Thurner syndrome is an uncommon vascular ailment where an artery compresses the pelvic left iliac vein, preventing blood flow from the leg back to the heart.

Some people require surgery to open up the blocked vein and insert a stent, which is a tiny tube made of metal mesh, to restore blood flow.

Patients may not exhibit any symptoms at first, but they may eventually experience blood clots, venous ulcers, and edema that can result in potentially fatal conditions like heart attacks and strokes.

While Boebert’s campaign notes that “dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting” were identified as potential contributors, the exact cause of her illness still remains unknown.

May-Thurner syndrome is also more common in women who have given birth and are between the ages of 20 and 45.

Boebert expressed her gratitude to her medical team and expressed her eagerness to fully heal so she could return to Congress “to continue fighting for Colorado.”

“I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” Boebert said.

There is currently no schedule for Boebert’s return to Washington, DC.

The sudden hospitalization coincides with her campaign in the impending November election for the 4th District seat in Colorado. The two-term congresswoman, who presently serves in the 3rd District of the Centennial State, declared in December that she would not run for reelection to her current position in favor of running in the more Republican district.

“We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery,” said Bade, a hospital specialist at UCHealth.

